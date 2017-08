Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dick Fox’s Fall Doo Wop Extravaganza on Sunday, September 17th at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, Long Island.

The show features Lou Christie, The Skyliners, The Tymes, Shirley Alston Reeves (former lead singer of The Shirelles), Eddie Holman, The Del Satins & The Knockouts.

To purchase tickets go to TheTheatreAtWestbury.com.