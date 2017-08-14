WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | Solid Gold Motown | New York Renaissance Faire | Dick Fox’s Fall Doo Wop ExtravaganzaMore »

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Asks North Korea Not to Bomb America

August 14, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Weird Al Yankovic

By Abby Hassler

John Oliver’s latest episode of Last Week Tonight featured a unique, accordion-based diplomacy performance from “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Related: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Teases Rarities Collection with ‘Mario Brothers’ Inspired Trailer

The episode’s main segments surrounded the increasing tensions between North Korea and the U.S., which prompted Oliver to bring on the singer for a show-closing polka tune.

Yankovic’s song revolves around comical requests to North Korea, asking them not to bomb the U.S., such as when he jokes, “Why in the world would you kill Tom Hanks?”

Watch Al’s performance below, it begins around the 24:30 mark.

 

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live