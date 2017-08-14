Tom Cruise Injured During Mission Impossible 6 Filming

Actor Tom Cruise was reportedly injured during the filming of his latest installment of the Mission Impossible series. It all went down during a building-jump stunt while on the set in London on Sunday (8/13).

According to a video obtained by TMZ, Tom looks as if he took a pretty hard hit on the edge of the building he was supposed to jump onto, but came up a little short. You can then see Cruise limp around the set a bit before being pulled off of the building by the safety crew.

So far the extent of Tom’s injuries are unknown.

See the video HERE.

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM