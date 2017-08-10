WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | Air Supply | Graceland Presents: Elvis Live in Concert | More »

Ringo Starr Discusses Paul McCartney Collaboration on New Album

August 10, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Paul McCartney, ringo starr, The Beatles
Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Ringo Starr’s new album Give More Love will be released on September 15. The record features a familiar face, his Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney.

“Well, I just called him up and said, ‘I got this song called “Show Me the Way,” and I want you to play on it,” Starr told Rolling Stone. “Because he is a really good friend of mine, he said he’d come to L.A. for it. It’s about [my wife] Barbara. She shows me the way. I wanted it to be very personal. While he was there, he also played on “We’re on the Road Again.” That was very kind of him.”

“He’s an incredible musician,” Ringo continued. “He’s incredible at singing too and as a writer, but for me, as a bass player, he is the finest and the most melodic.”

More love indeed.

