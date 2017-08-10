WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | Air Supply | Graceland Presents: Elvis Live in Concert | More »

Paul McCartney, Bono, Pharrell, More Speak on Climate Change

August 10, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: bono, Paul McCartney, pharrell williams, U2

By Abby Hassler

Former Vice President Al Gore released An Inconvenient Truth in 2006 and has been tirelessly fighting climate change around the world since this time. The follow-up film, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, hit theaters July 28.

Related: Ringo Starr Discusses Paul McCartney Collaboration on New Album

In a new video to promote the film and its message, numerous high-profile celebrities shared why they are “inconvenient” to help save the planet. Paul McCartney, Bono, Pharrell Williams, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Ryan Tedder, Adam Levine, DNCE, The Chainsmokers, Jennifer Hudson, Rainn Wilson, Shailene Woodley, Randy Jackson and Steve Aoki are all featured in the new clip.

Watch “Why I’m Inconvenient” below. 

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live