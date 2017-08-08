WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | Air Supply | Graceland Presents: Elvis Live in Concert | More »

Janet Jackson Teases Imminent ‘State of the World’ Tour

Shows start on September 7th and dates are scheduled through the year's end. August 8, 2017 10:01 AM
Janet Jackson’s long-awaited tour is almost here: The Rhythm Nation singers State of the World tour will debut September 7 in Lafayette, Louisianna’s Cajundome. Jackson has been hard at work perfecting the stagecraft and shared a photo from a dance rehearsal on Twitter.

“Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour,” she wrote. “We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!”

The upcoming incarnation of the tour fills the void of the Unbreakabletour, which Jackson canceled last year due to her pregnancy. Her State of the World dates run on through the end of 2017, with stops, including Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl.

