Artists React to Glen Campbell’s Passing

By Abby Hassler and Robyn Collins

Glen Campbell passed away Tuesday (August 8) “following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” according to his estate’s official statement. He was 81-years-old.

Related: Glen Campbell Dead at 81

As news spread, artists began sharing their condolences and tributes to the country legend.

“Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways,” Brad Paisley shared on Twitter.

Charlie Daniels took to social media, writing, “Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years May you rest in peace my friend You will never be forgotten.”

Chris Young also posted about Campbell soon after the news broke, writing, “Wow… just heard Glen Campbell passed… sad day for music.”

See all the posts below.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81 https://t.co/zSv4RqjK4H — Glen Campbell (@GlenCampbell) August 8, 2017

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017

Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years

May you rest in peace my friend

You will never be forgotten — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 8, 2017

Wow… just heard Glen Campbell passed… sad day for music — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017

We lost a music legend today. Rest in peace, Glen Campbell. Sending love and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/CqW5eMFXAF — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 8, 2017

A legend lost. 💙 RIP #GlenCampbell — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) August 8, 2017

RIP to my biggest idol. Glen Campbell! You're the finest singer I ever heard. A true #fighter ! — David Nail (@davidnail) August 8, 2017

Songs, songs, songs… Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special! @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/9qexor9jX0 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 8, 2017

Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. https://t.co/vexA1kYixX — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 8, 2017

Besides being an amazing solo artist, Glen Campbell was also a genius studio musician – as part of the Wrecking Crew – playing on recordings from The Beach Boys to Frank Sinatra. He was pure talent, heart, and courage. Rest In Peace brother. You brought us a lot of joy. @glencampbellofficial A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

So sad to hear about Glen Campbell passing. Your music always inspired me and many others. One of the kindest guys and best poets ever RIP. — Chord Overstreet (@chordoverstreet) August 8, 2017

#GlennCampbell RIP A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

I lost a great friend today and the world lost a great talent. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. — Tony Orlando (@TonyOrlando) August 8, 2017

The great @GlenCampbell has taken his guitar and iconic voice to the other side, to play in an Angel band. We will miss you Glen.. #RIP — Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) August 8, 2017

R.I.P. To the great Glen Campbell who leaves a trail of music from Beach Boys to solo and so much more. Thank you for sharing your gift pic.twitter.com/ZjNYuc6IVk — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) August 8, 2017

#RIPGlenCampbell – Your memory and music will live on forever — Keith Walker (@KWalkerCountry) August 8, 2017

Rest in peace Glen Campbell. You touched all of our lives with your music and you will be greatly missed. — Montgomery Gentry (@mgunderground) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell…Our Thoughts & Prayers To His Family, Friends & Fans… pic.twitter.com/lw1HP59bd7 — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 8, 2017

Rest In Peace #glencampbell @GlenCampbell #GentlyOnMyMind I feel blessed to have seen one of your last performances 💔 pic.twitter.com/BXqH9QohI3 — Payton Taylor (@PaytonTaylor129) August 8, 2017

R.I.P. Glen Campbell has passed away at age 81 after battling Alzheimer's. Glen was best known for his hit "Rhinestone Cowboy". — Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell was one of the great entertainers and musicians of our time. Sad to learn of death of a great Arkansan and American. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell, a true gentleman genius – You will forever be gentle on our minds! — Ed Helms (@edhelms) August 8, 2017

Truly sad to hearing of the passing of @GlenCampbell. What a towering talent & a tenderhearted, delightful man. Sending his family my love. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) August 8, 2017

So very sad about the passing of dear friend, Glen Campbell. I will have more words soon on my facebook page soon. pic.twitter.com/CXnb3PJUw0 — Jimmy Webb (@realjimmywebb) August 8, 2017

RIP 1 of my favorite singers Glen Campbell. Glen singing the songs of Jimmy Webb is songwriting+singing masterclass — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 8, 2017

Grew up loving #GlenCampbell and so sad to see him go. The greatest all around talent ever in country music. #RIP https://t.co/GG7dM8mMQk — John Rich (@johnrich) August 8, 2017

RIP Glenn Campbell. A wonderful musician & man. Glad we met. Support @alzassociation to find a cure! My mom is still suffering with it. 😞 — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell. You will be greatly missed. Feeling for his beautiful family ❤️ https://t.co/sVQit6wHfe — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 8, 2017

Our hearts are heavy by the passing of country music icon @GlenCampbell. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Campbell Family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z5y7mPaiFY — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) August 8, 2017

Saddened by the passing of Glen Campbell, a great entertainer, a great man & a great Arizonan – thanks for the memories! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 8, 2017

Country music will never be the same. Sending love to Glen Campbell’s family. pic.twitter.com/NMT5b7s7U3 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 8, 2017

I'm very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I'm at a loss. Love & Mercy. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 8, 2017

The voice. The guitar. The songs. The session work. The show… Glen Campbell leaves a huge musical legacy & a heroically loving family. RIP — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) August 8, 2017

He had a Brilliant voice. BRILLIANT. I was proud to know you. We Won't forget you, Glen. #GlenCampbell — Kinky Friedman (@TheRealKinkster) August 8, 2017

We have lost an icon. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Glen Campbell's family, friends, fans, and creative collaborators. pic.twitter.com/tSlLlHUI7S — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell… The artist. The songwriter. The musician. The man. Music will never be the same. Missing the Rhinestone Cowboy already! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 8, 2017

I am so sorrowful, one of the most talented souls in the music world has passed…#GlenCampbell — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell – a great singer and musician who wrote and chose to cover great songs.@GlenCampbell https://t.co/iZzAU5UWD7 — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 8, 2017

Dear Glen Campbell Rest In Peace As well as your incredible musical abilities you were one of the most down to earth ppl I have ever known. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) August 8, 2017

Saying Glen Campbell "lost his fight with Alzheimer's" is like saying "John McCain lost the war in Vietnam." That's just not how it works. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 8, 2017

The world lost a little sparkle today. Rest in rhinestoned peace, @GlenCampbell 💎 You inspired me so much. — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) August 8, 2017

So very sorry to hear this. Glen was such a talented, great guy. Thankful to have known him.https://t.co/RJcbGm5FCo — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) August 8, 2017

.@GlenCampbell has forever left a mark on Country Music’s history. Our hearts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/rP63oHPm1b — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) August 8, 2017

What a loss. A great voice, great guitarist. https://t.co/Ls2SC1Ezd6 — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) August 8, 2017

Sad that #GlenCampbell has died. When I was a country music dj back in the day always got requests to play his songs. Thinking of his fam.🙏🏾 — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell was one of the finest musicians to ever grace country music. Hell, ALL music for that matter. Thanks for all you've done Glen. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) August 8, 2017

What a loss for all of us such an amazing performer and dear friend.

Adios my friend @GlenCampbell see you on the other side — Jimmy Osmond (@jimmyosmond) August 8, 2017

RIP my dear old friend Glen Campbell. Music has lost a giant of a man & a talent. I shall be forever grateful for everything he did for me. — Anne Murray (@annemurray1) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell RIPhttps://t.co/VFdGXf2brv — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell was an incredible musician and singer. We will miss you Glen…especially in “Galveston" pic.twitter.com/o5c0s7JKFq — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) August 8, 2017

So sad that Glen Campbell has passed such a legend. #ripglencampbell #rhinestonecowboy pic.twitter.com/EDC9LdKhAu — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) August 8, 2017

Your indelible voice was a fixture in all our lives growing up. Godspeed #GlenCampbell #RhinestoneCowboy pic.twitter.com/mZR2bNgphb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) August 8, 2017

I owe @GlenCampbell my gratitude-he was my first contact in Nashville. This lead me down the path that brought me to where I am today. #RIP — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) August 8, 2017

#RIPGlenCampbell – crazy talented player, songwriter, & as nice as he was funny & talented. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FqtCGnUCnD — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) August 8, 2017

Oh My we have lost Glen Campbell … No more pain brother.. — Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) August 8, 2017