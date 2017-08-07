Ronnie Wood Declined Chemotherapy to Save His Hair

By Hayden Wright
Ronnie Wood has opened up about his recent cancer scare: The Rolling Stones guitarist underwent treatment for lesions on his lungs. However, he had a very rock-and-roll reason for declining chemotherapy…he didn’t want to lose his hair. Fortunately, Wood says he’s “fine” now.
“It’s more I wasn’t going to lose my hair,” he told The Daily Mail. “This hair wasn’t going anywhere. I said, ‘No way.’ And I just kept the faith it would be all right.”
Wood revealed the turmoil and uncertainty the treatment and waiting period caused his family.
“There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains – time to say goodbye,” he said. “You never know what is going to happen.”
Nevertheless, Wood expressed gratitude that his hard-partying lifestyle didn’t catch up to him sooner.
“I had this thought at the back of my mind after I gave up smoking a year ago: ‘How can I have got through 50 years of chain-smoking – and all the rest of my bad habits – without something going on in there?'”
The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour kicks off in September, and Wood is expected to join.
Thank you for all your words of support today ~ I'm feeling great and ready to see you on the road next month 👍🎸🎸🎸 dailymail.co.uk/home/event/art…—
Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) August 06, 2017