The Bacon Brothers Talk History, Charity & Upcoming Shows With Scott Shannon

Kevin and Michael Bacon of the Bacon Brothers dropped by Shannon In The Morning and spoke about the history of the band, and what music influenced them growing up in Philadelphia. The guys also spoke about the surprise appearance they made at an event for the Alexandria Police Foundation with Kevin Bacon’s non-profit SixDegrees.org to raise money for the department.

The Bacon Brothers will be performing at The Guild Hall in East Hampton on Friday, August 4th as part of the GE Smith “Portraits” series. Get tickets now at GuildHall.org.

How Well Do the Bacon Brothers Really Know Each Other?

Kevin and Michael Bacon test their brotherly knowledge by asking each other Bacon Trivia. The Bacon Brothers quizzed each other during an interview with Scott Shannon in the Morning on WCBS-FM. Find out whether Michael can recall how Kevin met his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, or if Kevin remembers which project Michael won his Emmy for. Watch below.