Gene Simmons will Not Sue Cow for Stealing His Look and Name

By Jon Wiederhorn

A tourist visiting a farm in Kerville, Texas recently noticed that a calf on the farm that looks remarkably like Simmons in full Kiss makeup.

“Where were you on our about November 25, 2016?”, posted the visitor, implying that the cow could be one of Simmons’ children.

After seeing the image, one social media user remarked, “That’s a beautiful little baby! Please use this opp. to educate folks re: the cruelty that exists 4 some farm animals, glad this one’s safe!”

Rather than taking offense or initiating a lawsuit, the bassist posted about the coincidence on social media: This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons,” he wrote.

The owners of the calf have invited Simmons to visit, and, perhaps compare DNA, but the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer didn’t respond, reports NME.

