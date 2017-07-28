Cher, John Legend React to ‘Skinny’ Healthcare Bill Failure with Series of Tweets

By Hayden Wright
Last night, 51 U.S. Senators voted to stop a “skinny” repeal of the Affordable Care Act, former President Obama’s signature piece of legislation that President Trump and congressional Republicans have repeatedly vowed to kill. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) the bill would have stripped 16 million Americans of their health insurance—and like previous efforts to repeal-and-replace, the plan didn’t poll well.
Related: Artists React to President Trump’s Transgender Military Ban
On Twitter, musicians like Cher and John Legend expressed relief (and a bit of schadenfreude) at the Republican-controlled Senate’s failure.