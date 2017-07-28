WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | Disney Dream Vacation | Air Supply | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVie | Lynyrd Skynyrd | The Beach BoysMore »

Cher, John Legend React to ‘Skinny’ Healthcare Bill Failure with Series of Tweets

July 28, 2017 9:26 AM
Cher, John Legend
(Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)

By Hayden Wright

Last night, 51 U.S. Senators voted to stop a “skinny” repeal of the Affordable Care Act, former President Obama’s signature piece of legislation that President Trump and congressional Republicans have repeatedly vowed to kill. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) the bill would have stripped 16 million Americans of their health insurance—and like previous efforts to repeal-and-replace, the plan didn’t poll well.

On Twitter, musicians like Cher and John Legend expressed relief (and a bit of schadenfreude) at the Republican-controlled Senate’s failure.

 

