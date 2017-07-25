Peter Frampton Stops Concert To Play “Camera Tug-Of-War”

Peter Frampton, currently touring the U.S. with the Steve Miller Band, reportedly stopped his concert set in Red Wing, Minnesota this past Sunday night after camera operators covering the show for the giant screens on stage distracted the artist during his guitar solos.

The story goes: As Frampton was soloing, fans were caught by the camera holding up and waving some of his classic album covers, notably Im In You and Frampton Comes Alive!, which caused the crowd to cheer rather loudly. The musician was apparently cross by the distraction from and eventually “leaned his face into the camera and let out a two-word expletive,” according to the Star Tribune.

After that, he and his band left the stage, returning just minutes later to finish their set — sans video screens of course. Witnesses even said there was a “camera tug of war” with a video operator which “went back and forth until Peter finally let go and walked offstage, followed by his band a few seconds later.”

A spokesman for the venue told Kare11.com that Frampton didn’t want the video screens on any longer, so “we turned them off” the spokesman said. “It was an interesting few minutes – and the show went on.”

“It’s rock ‘n’ roll, man.”

–Joe Cingrana/WCBS-FM