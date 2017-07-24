WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | Disney Dream Vacation | The Classic EastAir Supply | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVie | Lynyrd Skynyrd | The Beach BoysMore »

Kid Rock Leads in New Michigan Senate Poll

Rock won over fifty-four percent of respondents to incumbent Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow's forty-six percent. July 24, 2017 2:17 PM
If Kid Rock running for a senate seat in Michigan is not surprising enough, a new study from Delphi Analytica shows the musician with a slight edge over incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

Of those surveyed, thirty percent said they would vote for Rock, while twenty-six percent said they would vote for Stabenow. Forty-four percent of respondents were still undecided this early on.

Of those respondents who stated a preference between Stabenow and Rock, fifty-four percent stated they would vote for the rocker while forty-six perfect said they would vote for the current Senator.

The organization polled 668 Michigan residents from July 14 to 18.  The small poll size and Rock’s hard-party image may make him an unlikely candidate in the long run, but these early results and the current president may indicate that the American electorate is warming up to the idea of celebrity politicians.

At least one political was excited by the news. Texas Governor Greg Abbot tweeted the link writing: “IT’S HAPPENING! New poll has Kid Rock leading Debbie Stabenow. THIS will shake up Washington.”

