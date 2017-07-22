WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | The Classic EastAir Supply | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVie | Lynyrd Skynyrd | The Beach BoysMore »

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Scores New ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer

Season two of 'Stranger Things' premieres October 27. July 22, 2017 8:45 PM
The latest trailer for season two of Stranger Things debuted today and it features a familiar soundtrack.

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” scores our latest look at the new season of the hit Netflix series.

“It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab,” reads the official synopsis. “Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

Season two of Stranger Things premieres October 27; check out the new trailer below.

