CBS-FM’s Saturday in the Park 2017 featuring Blondie – August 19th

July 21, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Blondie, Saturday In The Park
Photo: Ferdy Damman / AFP / Getty Images

WCBS-FM is proud to announce the return of our annual free summer concert — Saturday in the Park — this year starring ’80s icons Blondie on Saturday, August 19th at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, Long Island.

This is a 100% FREE show, no tickets are required.

CBS-FM’s on-air personalities Scott Shannon, Dan Taylor, Bill Lee, Joe Causi and more will be on stage to introduce a live performance by BLONDIE (“Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “Rapture,” “Long Time”) featuring band members Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, Clem Burke, Leigh Foxx, Matt Katz-Bohen and Tommy Kessler.

There are No Tickets to Buy and No Tickets to Win; listeners just need to show up with a blanket or beach chair. The show begins at dusk and the Friends of Nassau County Recreation and WCBS-FM are advising listeners to arrive early.

Details and Directions:

 

–WCBS-FM

More from Scott Shannon
