WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | Air Supply | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVie | Lynyrd Skynyrd | The Beach BoysMore »

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Replaced by Adorable Little Girl

July 20, 2017 12:04 AM
Filed Under: Kids, lars Ulrich, Metallica

By Abby Hassler

Metallica are currently on their world tour in support their latest album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct. During their show at Detroit’s Comerica Park last week, the rockers welcomed a small girl named Kendalynn on stage.

Related: James Hetfield on Metallica: ‘The Band Can Still Fall Apart at Any Moment’

As a young metal fan, they let her perch behind Lars Ulrich’s drum kit and play around a bit for the crowd. While they didn’t let her stay for long, she did look adorable in her oversized, noise-cancelling headphones.

The band posted the encounter on Twitter, referring to the girl as their “honorary fifth member.”

Check out the video below.

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live