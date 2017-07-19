Kid Rock’s ‘Pimp of the Nation’ Senate Campaign Unveils Merch

By Hayden Wright

Kid Rock is running for Senate as “Pimp of the Nation” with promises to “Rock the party” and bring the “Party to the People.” As he seeks the Republican nomination to face incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow, the Rock campaign has unveiled a new line of election swag.

Related:

Kid Rock Calls for Government Everyone Can Understand

Kid Rock Says Two New Music Videos Coincide with Senate Run

The selection is currently limited to a t-shirt ($24.99), a bumper sticker ($4.99), a yard sign and a ball cap (both $15.99). Merchandise bears the optimistic message “Kid Rock for U.S. Senate” with a one-star, three-stripe interpretation of the American flag.

You can purchase campaign swag here—if you’re into that sort of thing. God bless America.