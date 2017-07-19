WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | Air Supply | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVie | Lynyrd Skynyrd | The Beach BoysMore »

Kid Rock’s ‘Pimp of the Nation’ Senate Campaign Unveils Merch

Yes, there are ball caps. July 19, 2017 11:42 AM
Kid Rock

By Hayden Wright

Kid Rock is running for Senate as “Pimp of the Nation” with promises to “Rock the party” and bring the “Party to the People.” As he seeks the Republican nomination to face incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow, the Rock campaign has unveiled a new line of election swag.

The selection is currently limited to a t-shirt ($24.99), a bumper sticker ($4.99), a yard sign and a ball cap (both $15.99). Merchandise bears the optimistic message “Kid Rock for U.S. Senate” with a one-star, three-stripe interpretation of the American flag.

You can purchase campaign swag here—if you’re into that sort of thing. God bless America.

