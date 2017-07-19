Album John Lennon Autographed for David Chapman Up for Sale Again

By Abby Hassler

Mark David Chapman murdered John Lennon just hours after the Beatles’ co-founder autographed Chapman’s copy of his 1980 Double Fantasy album. The record has been up for sale twice before and is now listed for a third time, for a whopping $1.5 million.

Moments in Time announced the sale, explaining that the album was first discovered by a gentleman in a flower planter outside the Dakota building where Lennon was shot and killed. The good samaritan turned the album into the police, where it was used as evidence to convict Chapman.

Related: 3 Bodies Discovered in John Lennon’s Former Apartment

The record was later returned to the man, who sold the record for $150,000 in 1999. When the LP changed hands once again in 2010, it sold for $850,000.

“We are very excited to bring such a historically significant piece to the market,” Bob Zafian, spokesman for Moments in Time and agent for the seller, said. “I have never come across a piece with such provenance; police reports, fingerprint documentation, letters from the District Attorney, it goes on and on.”

“It’s the most incredible artifact in rock and roll history,” Moments in Time owner Gary Ziamet said. “There’s no question. I am delighted to have the opportunity to sell it once again.”