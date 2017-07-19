Hip-Hop Now Most Popular Music Genre in America

Hip-Hop has been declared today’s most popular music, according to The Nielsen Company’s mid-year report. The report looks at a combination of factors including physical and digital album and single sales as well as on-demand audio and video streams.

“For the first time in Nielsen Music history, R&B/Hip-Hop has become the largest share of overall volume with 25.1% of the total volume coming from the R&B/Hip-Hop genre. Rock, which had always been the largest genre in the past, slips to second with 23% of the total volume.”

The genre’s strength it seems is largely coming from streams as opposed to sales, a distribution channel Rock still owns.

“R&B/Hip-Hop has become the largest genre by dominating share of streaming consumption. Over 30% of audio on-demand streaming comes from R&B/Hip-Hop, nearly as much as the next two genres combined (Rock 18% and Pop 13%).”

Hip-Hop is running away with the prize when it comes to streaming. “For the first six months of the year, there have been 184.3 billion on-demand audio streams – a 62% increase over the same period in 2016,” says Erin Crawford, General Manager of Niesel Music. Hip-Hop claims 29.1% of those streams.