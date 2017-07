Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Air Supply on Saturday, August 19th at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in Westbury, Long Island.

Experience the trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple yet majestic songs that have created a unique sound over the course of nearly four decades that would forever be known as Air Supply.

To purchase tickets go to livenation.com.