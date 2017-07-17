WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVie | Lynyrd Skynyrd50 Summers of LoveMore »

Journey Dedicate ‘Lights’ to Steve Perry at Classic West Concert

July 17, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Journey, Steve Perry

By Hayden Wright

When Journey performed at the Classic West festival at L.A.’s Dodgers Stadium, they cycled through their greatest hits from “Any Way You Want It” to “Don’t Stop Believing.” In one of the evening’s most heartfelt moments, lead singer Arnel Pineda dedicated Journey’s performance of “Lights” to former lead singer Steve Perry. Perry fronted Journey through the band’s most iconic eras and helped define the sound other lead vocalists have recreated.

Related: Journey’s Neal Schon Calls Out Bandmate Jonathan Cain

Earlier this year, current members reunited with Perry for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Watch the tribute performance here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live