WIN On CBS-FM: $1k Song of the Day | Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVie | Lynyrd Skynyrd50 Summers of LoveMore »

Kid Rock Blasts Non-Believers, Says He’s Running for Senate

It seems Kid Rock has more up his sleeve than running for the U.S. Senate. July 14, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Kid Rock

It seems Kid Rock has more up his sleeve than running for the U.S. Senate.

In a post today at his website the singer not only re-confirmed for everyone that he is indeed entering into politics but to accompany his next move he’s created a soundtrack for it that comes as soon as tonight.

First of all, I’ve got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC! Second, I’m not signed to Warner Brothers!!! – which simple fact checking would have revealed.  I have recently worked out a unique deal with BMG, Broken Bow, CAA and Live Nation to release music ON MY TERMS. Like politicians write books during their campaigns. I’m planning on putting out music during min and IT ALL STARTS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT.  It’s not a hoax, it’s a strategy and marketing 101!  Not plans for an album or anything else that has been the usual norm in the music business OR politics…and…

Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind. I concede she is better at playing politicians than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tire of their bulls***!

I am captain now.

#fakenews # kidrockforsenate #kidrock #podunk #greatestshowonearth “

F-Tank
More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live