Authorities Share Chris Cornell Police Report as Tom Morello Pens Tribute

By Hayden Wright
Chris Cornell died in a Detroit hotel room in May, and police have released investigative details from the scene. Per a Freedom of Information request, authorities confirmed that Cornell’s body had “well-defined ligature mark present on the neck/throat area.”
Related: Chris Cornell’s Widow Vicky Missed Signs of Addiction
One end of the “resistance band was around Cornell’s neck and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door,” reports Billboard.
The 52-year-old Seattle music pioneer has inspired a wide range of tributes since the apparent suicide. Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello, who has publicly grieved the loss of his friend on social media since May, wrote a new lengthy post on Cornell’s Facebook page expressing his profound loss.
“Chris, I love you, brother,” he wrote. I love your unparalleled artistry. I love your smile. I love your ridiculously beautiful hair. I love your willingness to help others. I love your love of family.”