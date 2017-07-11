8 Times Jack Black Was the Sing-a-Long King of Instagram

Actor Jack Black is known for being a super music fan, as evidenced in the multiple ‘music nerd’ roles he’s played on the big screen. But if you keep up with him on Instagram (we definitely recommend a follow!) then you’ll be treated to some of his uber-fandom from the comfort of his 78 degrees heated home office!
From The Beatles to The Doors; Nirvana to Fugazi and so many more in between — watch as Jack Black sings along to some of his favorite tunes — making every single one of his famous pained rock ‘n’ roll faces that you’ve come to love.
We’ve collected some of our favorites below. Enjoy!
Talking Heads – ‘Psycho Killer’
Tom Petty – ‘Last Dance with Mary Jane’
The Doors – ‘Love Me Two Times’
David Bowie – ‘Hang On To Yourself’
Billy Joel – ‘Scenes From An Italian Restaurant’
The Beatles – ‘Dig a Pony’
The Isley Brothers – ‘Fight the Power’
The Rolling Stones – ‘Honky Tonk Woman’
