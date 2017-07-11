WIN On CBS-FM: Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVie50 Summers of LoveMore »

8 Times Jack Black Was the Sing-a-Long King of Instagram

July 11, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Billy Joel, David Bowie, Jack Black, Talking Heads, The Beatles, The Doors, The Isley Brothers, The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty

Actor Jack Black is known for being a super music fan, as evidenced in the multiple ‘music nerd’ roles he’s played on the big screen. But if you keep up with him on Instagram (we definitely recommend a follow!) then you’ll be treated to some of his uber-fandom from the comfort of his 78 degrees heated home office!

From The Beatles to The Doors; Nirvana to Fugazi and so many more in between — watch as Jack Black sings along to some of his favorite tunes — making every single one of his famous pained rock ‘n’ roll faces that you’ve come to love.

We’ve collected some of our favorites below. Enjoy!

 

Talking Heads – ‘Psycho Killer’

#TalkingHeads #PsychoKiller #RadOnes

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

 

Tom Petty – ‘Last Dance with Mary Jane’

@tompettyofficial #MaryJanesLastDance

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

 

The Doors – ‘Love Me Two Times’

@thedoors #LoveMeTwoTimes #RadOnes

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

 

David Bowie – ‘Hang On To Yourself’

#HangOnToYourself @davidbowie #RadOnes

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

 

Billy Joel – ‘Scenes From An Italian Restaurant’

@billyjoel #ScenesFromAnItalianRestaurant #RadOnes

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

 

The Beatles – ‘Dig a Pony’

#DigAPony #TheBeatles follow my #RadOnes playlist on Spotify

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

 

The Isley Brothers – ‘Fight the Power’

Happy 4th... Fight the Power!!! #TheIsleyBrothers #FightThePower #RadOnes

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

 

The Rolling Stones – ‘Honky Tonk Woman’

#HonkyTonkWomen @therollingstones follow my #RadOnes playlist on Spotify

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

 

 

–Joe Cingrana/WCBS-FM

