8 Times Jack Black Was the Sing-a-Long King of Instagram

Actor Jack Black is known for being a super music fan, as evidenced in the multiple ‘music nerd’ roles he’s played on the big screen. But if you keep up with him on Instagram (we definitely recommend a follow!) then you’ll be treated to some of his uber-fandom from the comfort of his 78 degrees heated home office!

From The Beatles to The Doors; Nirvana to Fugazi and so many more in between — watch as Jack Black sings along to some of his favorite tunes — making every single one of his famous pained rock ‘n’ roll faces that you’ve come to love.

We’ve collected some of our favorites below. Enjoy!

Talking Heads – ‘Psycho Killer’

#TalkingHeads #PsychoKiller #RadOnes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Tom Petty – ‘Last Dance with Mary Jane’

@tompettyofficial #MaryJanesLastDance A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

The Doors – ‘Love Me Two Times’

@thedoors #LoveMeTwoTimes #RadOnes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

David Bowie – ‘Hang On To Yourself’

#HangOnToYourself @davidbowie #RadOnes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on May 1, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Billy Joel – ‘Scenes From An Italian Restaurant’

@billyjoel #ScenesFromAnItalianRestaurant #RadOnes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

The Beatles – ‘Dig a Pony’

#DigAPony #TheBeatles follow my #RadOnes playlist on Spotify A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

The Isley Brothers – ‘Fight the Power’

Happy 4th... Fight the Power!!! #TheIsleyBrothers #FightThePower #RadOnes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

The Rolling Stones – ‘Honky Tonk Woman’

#HonkyTonkWomen @therollingstones follow my #RadOnes playlist on Spotify A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

–Joe Cingrana/WCBS-FM