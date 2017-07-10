WIN On CBS-FM: Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVie50 Summers of LoveMore »

U2 and Noel Gallagher Dedicate Oasis Song to Manchester

July 10, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Noel Gallagher, Oasis, U2

By Robyn Collins

U2 performed two London shows, July 8 and 9 as part of their 30th Anniversary The Joshua Tree tour. The opening band for both shows was Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and during their set on Sunday night U2 invited Gallagher onstage to sing Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Relate:

U2 Address Manchester Attack, Add Gospel Touch to ‘Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’

U2’s Adam Clayton Addresses Alcoholism at MusiCares Award Ceremony

“May you take this somewhere else, somewhere in the UK,” Bono implored the crowd before the band launched into the song. Ever since the tragic bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the song has been a message of hope.

At the end of the song, Bono dedicated the performance to the victims of the Manchester and London Bridge attacks and those in the Grenfell Tower blaze.

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.
Radio.com app

Listen Live