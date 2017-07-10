WIN On CBS-FM: Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVie50 Summers of LoveMore »

Naked, High, and Painted Gold is No Way To Go Through Walmart, Son

July 10, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: DA of the Day

Perhaps this could be a lesson in choosing your friends wisely: Over the weekend, an Arizona man was arrested outside of Walmart in nothing but his shoes and gold paint all over him.

The official police statement goes: Robert Kanoff, 49 was found wandering naked and on drugs near a Walmart in Tempe, AZ after being dropped off by someone who “thought it would be funny for him to be naked.”

Kanoff admitted to taking drugs earlier and walking through Walmart, was reportedly charged with indecent exposure, public sexual indecency, and possession.

Shannon in the Morning

More from Scott Shannon
