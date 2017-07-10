WIN On CBS-FM: Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVie50 Summers of LoveMore »

Blondie Tour Opener Sky Ferreira Covers ‘Til Tuesday, Acts for David Lynch

July 10, 2017 12:43 AM
Sky Ferreira has kept fans waiting for her followup to Night Time, My Time, but she answered the phone when David Lynch offered her a spot on his Twin Peaks sequel. Last night (July 9), she played a washed-up Bang Bang Bar customer with unkempt hair and a grisly rash. The scene also included Hudson Mohawk and NYC synth-pop trio Au Revoir Simone appeared later in the episode—running up Lynch’s tab of famous musician cameos on Twin Peaks. 

As we speak, Ferreira also has a role in the hit summer flick Baby Driver, starring alongside Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort.

Sky’s music career also hit a high note last night: She opened for Blondie and Garbage at the Hollywood Bowl, performing a cover of ‘Til Tuesday’s 1985 hit “Voices Carry.”

Watch footage from Ferreira’s latest music and acting projects here:

