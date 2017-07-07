WIN On CBS-FM: Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVieRick SpringfieldThe Classic East | Barry Manilow | 50 Summers of LoveMore »

Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Sing Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’

July 7, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: James Franco, Nicole Kidman, Spice Girls

By Abby Hassler

The Spice Girls’ iconic “Wannabe” hit debuted July 8, 1996. To help celebrate the 21st anniversary of the single, a few high-profile celebrities joined in singing the girl power anthem for W magazine.

Some of these A-listers included Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Milo Ventimiglia, Keri Russell, Riz Ahmed, Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Jodie Comer, Rupert Friend, Sanaa Lathan, Claire Foy, Johnny Flynn and Brit Marling.

The famous folks exhibit a range of knowledge and enthusiasm for the for the original from Brown’s hyperactive rendition to Skarsgard’s low-key interpretation to Kidman’s sultry verses.

Watch the video below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

