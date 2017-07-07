WIN On CBS-FM: Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVieRick SpringfieldThe Classic East | Barry Manilow | 50 Summers of LoveMore »

Miranda Lambert Joins Jimmy Buffett on Live ‘Margaritaville’

"I'm a #parrothead for life now!" July 7, 2017 1:45 PM
By Abby Hassler

Miranda Lambert got to live out her island dreams Thursday night (July 7) by joining Jimmy Buffett on stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis. The duo sang Buffett’s 1977 classic hit “Margaritaville.”

Jimmy Buffett performs at WCBS-FM 101.1’s Holiday in Brooklyn concert – December 9, 2016. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for CBS Radio)

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Lambert surprised the crowd when she came out on stage wearing a Hawaiian shirt and flower lei as a headband for the performance.

Posting a photo of herself with Buffett after the concert, Lambert wrote, “All smiles! Last night we got to hang with @jimmybuffett in St. Louis! And I got to join him onstage for ‘Margaritaville’. It was my first time to see him. I’m a #parrothead for life now!”

