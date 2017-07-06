WIN On CBS-FM: Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVieRick SpringfieldThe Classic East | Barry Manilow | 50 Summers of LoveMore »

‘Broadway Barks’ is Giving Broadway to the Dogs this Weekend

July 6, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Broadway, Charity, dogs, Pets

The sounds you’ll be hearing on Broadway this weekend may be quite a bit less than a falsetto, and more like a howl — but it’s all for a good cause.

On Saturday, July 8th, Broadway Barks will be taking over Shubert Alley for its 19th charity event featuring stage stars teaming up to find adoptable animals their forever homes.

Even if you’re not ready to take home a fluffy friend, there’s no reason to skip the free event. Bernadette Peters, who founded the annual tradition with late actress Mary Tyler Moore, will host with her Mozart in the Jungle co-star Malcolm McDowell.

Familiar faces from the theater, including recent Tony winners Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) and Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) will also be on hand.

The event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will begin at 3 p.m., and celebrity presentations of adoptable pets start at 5 p.m.

You can also donate to the cause online at BroadwayBarks.com.

 

