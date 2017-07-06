Watch The Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ Video Starring Muppets

By Abby Hassler

The Beastie Boys released their iconic Spike Jonze’s directed music video for their rap-rock track “Sabotage” in 1994. The original video was an action-packed spoof of 1970s crime dramas.

Yesterday (July 5), a fan recreated the video with existing footage of Sesame Street Muppet characters. In the new video, Big Bird and the other Muppets appear in a dramatic chase scene where they are on the run from the police.

“The original ‘Sabotage’ music video is without a doubt, one of the greatest of all time,” the video’s editor Adam Schleichkorn said in an online statement. “So I knew I couldn’t do a regular old lip sync video, I had to bring it! RIP MCA.”

Watch the fan-created and original video below.