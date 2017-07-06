WIN On CBS-FM: Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVieRick SpringfieldThe Classic East | Barry Manilow | 50 Summers of LoveMore »

2017 Air Guitar Championships To Take Over Brooklyn’s Knitting Factory

July 6, 2017 1:53 PM

Here’s a heads up for all of the professional almost-guitarists in the Tri-state — The 2017 U.S. Air Guitar Championships Semifinals are coming to Brooklyn on Friday, July 7th.

Must be 18+ to compete.

Competitors who finish in the top 3 in the Semifinals will receive a guaranteed slot in the National Competition taking place on August 5th in Washington D.C. US Air Guitar will provide help covering travel expenses.

The event organizers ask that entrants please arrive at the venue at the proper start times to sign-in and get briefed on the competition. And this last part had us giggling — “You will get in free, but any air roadies or groupies will need to purchase tickets.”

 

–Joe Cingrana/WCBS-FM

