2017 Air Guitar Championships To Take Over Brooklyn’s Knitting Factory

Here’s a heads up for all of the professional almost-guitarists in the Tri-state — The 2017 U.S. Air Guitar Championships Semifinals are coming to Brooklyn on Friday, July 7th.

Click here for registration information »

Must be 18+ to compete.

Competitors who finish in the top 3 in the Semifinals will receive a guaranteed slot in the National Competition taking place on August 5th in Washington D.C. US Air Guitar will provide help covering travel expenses.

See Also:

Can You Tell The Difference Between a $100 and $10,000 Bass Guitar?

‘Bass On Me’ Is The Catchy Cover of A-ha’s ‘Take On Me’ You Need Today

The event organizers ask that entrants please arrive at the venue at the proper start times to sign-in and get briefed on the competition. And this last part had us giggling — “You will get in free, but any air roadies or groupies will need to purchase tickets.”

–Joe Cingrana/WCBS-FM