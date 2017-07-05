WIN On CBS-FM: Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVieRick SpringfieldThe Classic East | Barry Manilow | 50 Summers of LoveMore »

Watch Previously Unreleased 1988 Nirvana Radio Shack Performance

July 5, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Kurt Cobain, Nirvana

By Abby Hassler

Nirvana recorded their first demo tape on January 23, 1988. The next day, the unknown band filmed a video after hours in an Aberdeen, Washington Radio Shack, according to Spin. Though clips of the performance have been seen before, the full 17-minute recording has never been released in its entirety.

In the video, frontman Kurt Cobain takes multiple takes to enter stage left in a flying leap. Former drummer Dale Crover is playing live, but Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic sync with the demo recording made the day before, easy to spot since their guitars aren’t actually plugged in.

Watch the performance below.

