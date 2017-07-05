Mike Love Re-Records ‘Do It Again’ with Mark McGrath and John Stamos

Beach Boy Mike Love has re-recorded the band’s hit “Do It Again,” this time around featuring Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath and everyone’s favorite uncle, John Stamos, who has been working consistently with Love during his live sets since the ’80s.

Love decided to share the specially prepared for July 4th track on July 3rd, one day ahead of the Beach Boys’ A Capitol Fourth concert in Washington D.C.

“‘Do It Again” has been a staple of our live shows since 1969,” Love said in a statement. “It evokes memories of past summers while looking forward to new beginnings. I think we capture that feeling in this recording with the multi-talented Mark McGrath, and our honorary Beach Boy, John Stamos.”

The song was originally written by Mike Love and Brian Wilson in 1968 and eventually ended up on the band’s 1969 album 20/20.

Listen to the newly recorded single and the original 1968 Beach Boys version below.

Interestingly enough, Mark McGrath had a hit with his band Sugar Ray back in the ’90s with their single “Every Morning” which also repeats the line “do it again” throughout the chorus.

Just sayin’…

–Joe Cingrana/WCBS-FM