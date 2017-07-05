WIN On CBS-FM: Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVieRick SpringfieldThe Classic East | Barry Manilow | 50 Summers of LoveMore »

Liam Gallagher Debuts ‘Chinatown’ Music Video

July 5, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Liam Gallagher, Oasis

By Abby Hassler

Liam Gallagher debuted the music video for his latest track “Chinatown” off his upcoming solo album, As You Were. The record will arrive October 7.

In the video, the former Oasis member strolls through a dark graffitied area of London on his way to Chinatown. This single follows Gallagher’s previously released track “Wall of Glass.”

Watch “Chinatown” below.

