Liam Gallagher Debuts ‘Chinatown’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler
Liam Gallagher debuted the music video for his latest track “Chinatown” off his upcoming solo album, As You Were. The record will arrive October 7.
In the video, the former Oasis member strolls through a dark graffitied area of London on his way to Chinatown. This single follows Gallagher’s previously released track “Wall of Glass.”
Watch “Chinatown” below.