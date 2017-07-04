WIN On CBS-FM: Boston + Joan Jett | Lindsey Buckingham + Christine McVieRick SpringfieldThe Classic East | Barry Manilow | 50 Summers of LoveMore »

Watch John Mellencamp Cover ‘Dark as a Dungeon’

July 4, 2017 7:48 PM
Filed Under: John Mellencamp, Covers, cover songs

By Abby Hassler

John Mellencamp covered Merle Travis’ 1946 song “Dark as a Dungeon” to support the National Geographic’s acclaimed documentary about the mining industry, From The Ashes.

Related: John Mellencamp is Pro Smoke, Anti Drink

Travis wrote to “describe the harsh and dangerous conditions that coal miners experienced every day.” Johnny Cash popularized the tune on his iconic 1968 live album At Folsom Prison. 

“It’s dark as a dungeon and damp as the dew, where danger is double and pleasures are few,” Mellencamp sings as an accordion and tambourine play in the background.

The documentary premiered June 25 on National Geographic. It is also available, commercial-free via YouTube, Facebook, Hulu, Amazon, Google Play and VOD.

Watch Mellencamp’s video below.

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live