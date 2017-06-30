WIN On CBS-FM: James Taylor | Rick Springfield | Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | Studio 54More »

Sir Paul McCartney Makes Beatles Publishing Rights Deal with Sony

He has been trying to gain rights since Michael Jackson outbid him in the '80s. June 30, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Paul McCartney

By Robyn Collins

Sir Paul McCartney and Sony have a reached a deal regarding the publishing rights to 267 of The Beatles’ songs.

Related: Eddie Vedder Recalls the Time Paul McCartney Punched Him in the Face

McCartney appeared in a Manhattan court yesterday (June 29) and struck a confidential agreement with Sony to regain the rights to his band’s tracks, reports BBC News.

The case was filed in January over copyright termination. McCartney claimed that he should have reclaimed the songs in 2018, but that Sony would not confirm transfer of the copyrights.

The rocker has been trying to gain rights since Michael Jackson outbid him in the ’80s. The Jackson estate sold the classic songs to Sony last year.

“The parties have resolved this matter by entering into a confidential settlement agreement,” attorney Michael Jacobs wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos.

More from Dan Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live