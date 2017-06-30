WIN On CBS-FM: James Taylor | Rick Springfield | Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | Studio 54More »

Neil Young Debuts ‘Children of Destiny’ Video

The song features a collaboration with a 56-piece orchestra. June 30, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Neil Young, promise of the real

By Abby Hassler

Neil Young and Promise Of The Real have recorded a brand new song “Children of Destiny.”

Related: Neil Young’s Bridge School Benefit Canceled after 30 Years

They released the track and premiered the accompanying music video over Facebook live today (June 30). Appropriately timed, the clip features young people celebrating the 4th of July.

The song features a collaboration with a 56-piece orchestra, 62 musicians in all played together on the final piece.

Watch “Children of Destiny” below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live