WIN On CBS-FM: Rick Springfield | Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | Studio 54More »

Smashing Pumpkins’ Drummer Hints at Reunion

The original band lineup has not played together since 1999. June 29, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins

By Abby Hassler

In a recent interview, Smashing Pumpkins’ original drummer, Jimmy Chamberlin, recently suggested the band’s classic lineup may reunite next year.

Related: Billy Corgan Shares How Nirvana and Pearl Jam’s Success Made Him Suicidal

The original band lineup has not played together since 1999, as bassist D’Arcy Wretzky left the band that year to pursue an acting career. The band reunited with a new lineup in 2000.

“There’s a willingness for us to play, but also the world’s changed a lot since we played,” Chamberlin explained. “So the reunion thing is always a bit weird because people come in with their expectations. So my whole thing is if we’re gonna do it, I think we do it to make people happy and not go against the tide of what people would want to hear and that type of stuff, but my interest in it is sort of limited. I’m not gonna do it for like 14 years of my life.”

More from Broadway Bill Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live