WIN On CBS-FM: Rick Springfield | Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | Studio 54More »

Kurt Cobain’s Never-Before-Seen Paintings on Display at Seattle Art Fair

The grunge icon left paintings, drawings and sculptures. June 29, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Kurt Cobain, Nirvana

By Hayden Wright

Kurt Cobain’s legacy is cemented as a tragic grunge pioneer, but the Nirvana frontman also dabbled in visual arts. United Talent Agency (which has recently entered the arts exhibition space) will make its debut at the Seattle Art Fair with a booth showcasing never-before-seen paintings by Cobain. The event runs from August 3-6.

Related: Kids Don’t Understand Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Lyrics

Cobain’s lifelong connection to Seattle made the fair an obvious place to show the works, said UTA fine arts director Joshua Roth.

“He was born near there, he passed away there, and he created the soundtrack for a counterculture there,” he told The New York Times. He added that UTA plans to “create a touring exhibition that really tells the story of who Kurt was through artworks, personal artifacts and memorabilia, sort of like what the Rolling Stones did in London.”

Cobain’s paintings will appear alongside works by artists who share his “renegade sensibility.” Though the exhibit won’t feature works by his daughter Frances Bean Cobain, she has begun showing her works at a gallery in Pasadena.

In Seattle, Kurt Cobain’s photos will not be for sale. Roth told the Times his collection includes drawings, paintings and sculptures.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live