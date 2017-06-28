WIN On CBS-FM: Rick Springfield | Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | Studio 54More »

Jay Leno is ‘Working More Now’ Than When He Hosted ‘The Tonight Show’

June 28, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: jay leno
(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation)

 

Since his graceful departure from The Tonight Show, Jay Leno has been working more than ever. He’s back on the stand-up circuit, headlining the Guild Hall Season Spectacular in the Hamptons and performing at The Borgata in Atlantic City this weekend.

“I’m working more now than I probably was during the Tonight Show, but that’s okay. It’s fun. I like it,” says Leno.

Leno also resumes his CNBC show Jay Leno’s Garage, now entering its third season, at 9pm tonight (6/27). For the premiere, Leno visits President George W. Bush’s Texas ranch — one of the few places the former POTUS can drive a car — and Fluffy comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

See Also: What’s Paul Shaffer Up To? Supporting Our Troops and Finally Performing Songs From Start to Finish

Listen to Scott Shannon’s full interview with Jay Leno above.

 

Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.
Radio.com app

Listen Live