Jay Leno is ‘Working More Now’ Than When He Hosted ‘The Tonight Show’

Since his graceful departure from The Tonight Show, Jay Leno has been working more than ever. He’s back on the stand-up circuit, headlining the Guild Hall Season Spectacular in the Hamptons and performing at The Borgata in Atlantic City this weekend.

“I’m working more now than I probably was during the Tonight Show, but that’s okay. It’s fun. I like it,” says Leno.

Leno also resumes his CNBC show Jay Leno’s Garage, now entering its third season, at 9pm tonight (6/27). For the premiere, Leno visits President George W. Bush’s Texas ranch — one of the few places the former POTUS can drive a car — and Fluffy comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

Listen to Scott Shannon’s full interview with Jay Leno above.

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM