Comedian and regular guest to the Scott Shannon in the Morning Show, Jim Breuer, is working on material for a one-man show and he’s testing the material at The Cutting Room on July 12.

“I’ve been working on a one-man show for a couple months sporadically, but I think I have it nailed down,” says Breuer. The July 12th show will be “a good, raw look at it.”

Listen to Scott Shannon’s full interview with Jim Breuer below and purchase tickets for the show at The Cutting Room at officialjimbreuer.com.