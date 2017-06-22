WIN On CBS-FM: Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | More »

Queen Latifah & Jada Pinkett Smith Duet on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

June 22, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: carpool karaoke, Jada Pinkett-Smith, james corden, queen latifah

By Robyn Collins

James Corden has shared a sneak peek of his new Carpool Karaoke spin-off show. In the clip, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah are driving and singing to promote their upcoming movie, Girls Trip.

Related: Queen Latifah’s Stolen Car Found in Atlanta

The ladies kick things off with a duet version of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy.” They get so crazy that at one point Queen Latifah has to hit the brakes and say, “It’s about to be a Car-Crash Pool Karaoke!”

Girls Trip co-stars, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall, who join them halfway through the ride. They use megaphones and t-shirt cannons to spread the word about their new film, then wrap up the segment with “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live