WIN On CBS-FM: Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | More »

Depeche Mode Debut 360-Degree ‘Going Backwards’ Video

June 22, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Depeche Mode

By Abby Hassler

Depeche Mode have released an innovative new music video for their latest track “Going Backwards.” The video was filmed with 360-degree technology and features a stripped-down performance of the single.

Related: 

Depeche Mode Surprise Fans with Intimate Rehearsal Show

Watch Depeche Mode Perform ‘Where’s the Revolution’ on Tonight Show

Depeche Mode Announce North American Leg of World Tour

The video was directed by Timothy Saccenti, who is known for his dynamic and immersive photographic style. This video provides fans with the ideal video experience for the song off the band’s most recent album, Spirit, which came out March 17.

Watch “Going Backwards” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live