WIN On CBS-FM: Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | More »

Chris Cornell’s Passion for Human Rights Honored by George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, More

#KeepThePromise June 22, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: Chris Cornell, George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Soundgarden

On World Refugee Day (June 20), Chris Cornell’s final music video “The Promise” was released to raise awareness for displaced refugees around the globe. Today (June 22), A-list celebrities and musicians have committed to uphold Cornell’s legacy on the issue.

Related: Chris Cornell to Appear on Johnny Cash Album

In a new video, stars vow to uphold Cornell’s desire to fight for human rights and ask that viewers do the same. These celebrities include George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hanks, Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Elton John, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, and Pharrell Williams.

Watch the video below.

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live