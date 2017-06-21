Tissue Alert: Evie Clair Performs Song For Cancer Stricken Dad on America’s Got Talent

WARNING: Tears will flow if you watch this!

Florence, AZ native Evie Clair dedicated her performance on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent to her father, who had recently been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. The 14-year-old songbird performed Christina Perri‘s ballad “Arms,” a song she has been singing to her dad in private as he is going through such troubled times.

“About a year ago, my dad was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer,” Evie told the judges. “They gave him a five percent chance to live, and he continued working and supporting our family. So tonight I’m here to sing for him.”

Super-emotional “Jar Of Hearts,” and “A Thousand Years” singer Christina Perri caught the performance and chimed in with a Tweet saying,

THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL 😭🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/OgXi36iOJ0 — christina perri (@christinaperri) June 21, 2017

And even germophobe comedian Howie Mandel, who replaced David Hasselhoff on the judges panel welcomed her to the family. We’re sure there was no handshake, though.

