Premiere: Third Eye Blind Connect Art & Education on John Lennon Educational Tour Bus

"The reason why we make things is because it makes them manageable. We become owned by our emotions." June 20, 2017 11:22 AM
Third Eye Blind is the featured artist for the Perspective series on the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus. Students from the Austin Independent School District created a short film and interviewed 3EB frontman Stephan Jenkins during South by Southwest.

“The reason why we make things is because it makes them manageable. We become owned by our emotions. When you get into some kind of relationship to that emotional response and then you wrangle it in art, then it becomes manageable in some way,” Jenkins tells the students aboard the bus, a state-of-the-art mobile, audio, video, and live production facility.

 

Third Eye Blind are currently on their Summer Gods Tour with Silversun Pickups. The tour commemorates the 20th anniversary of the release of Third Eye Blind, the band’s Platinum-selling debut studio album featuring the singles “Semi-Charmed Life”, “Jumper”, and “How’s It Going to Be.”

In an interview with CBS-FM morning show host Scott Shannon, Jenkins admitted he and the band didn’t believe “Semi-Charmed Life” would be a hit, saying “it was too dirty to play on the radio.”

 

–E.J. Judge/WCBS-FM

 

