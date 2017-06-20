WIN On CBS-FM: Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | More »

Check Out a First Look Trailer for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on CBS All Access

Before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise there was Discovery. June 20, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: star trek

CBS All Access has announced its second original drama series, a 15-episode season of the highly anticipated Star Trek: Discovery, launching Sunday, September 24th with a broadcast premiere that night on CBS at 8:30pm EST.

For those who love to stream, the first AND second episodes of the series will be available on CBS All Access on September 24th immediately following the premiere. Post-premiere night, all-new episodes will be available on-demand every Sunday, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the US.

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms. The series will feature a new ship, new characters, and new missions!

Be sure to catch the CBS All Access Original Series arriving this Fall! Learn more at CBS.com/startrek.

 

Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.
Radio.com app

Listen Live