Check Out a First Look Trailer for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on CBS All Access

CBS All Access has announced its second original drama series, a 15-episode season of the highly anticipated Star Trek: Discovery, launching Sunday, September 24th with a broadcast premiere that night on CBS at 8:30pm EST.

For those who love to stream, the first AND second episodes of the series will be available on CBS All Access on September 24th immediately following the premiere. Post-premiere night, all-new episodes will be available on-demand every Sunday, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the US.

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms. The series will feature a new ship, new characters, and new missions!

Be sure to catch the CBS All Access Original Series arriving this Fall! Learn more at CBS.com/startrek.

