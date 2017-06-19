WIN On CBS-FM: Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | More »

This John Elliott Puppet is Freaking Everyone Out!

June 19, 2017 9:44 AM
WCBS-FM’s Dan Taylor was a busy guy over the weekend — shopping for and dressing up his new pal “Little John” (yes, it’s a John Elliott puppet!) in a spiffy blue suit, glasses and a pair of adorable saddle shoes. The only thing missing to make the package complete are a pair of wild socks. Apparently, they’re on back order, but we all know fancy socks MAKE our weatherman complete.

When Dan came into the studio today, we were all slightly taken aback at the uncanniness of the dummy. Wait, hold your horses — we’re not saying John Elliott is a dummy, he’s actually quite sharp-witted — but we’re sure to have some fun with his diminutive doppelganger in the months to come!

Listen above to hear us all freak out a bit over our new studio friend!

 

