Can You Tell The Difference Between a $100 and $10,000 Bass Guitar?

YouTuber Davie504 is a damn good bass player, performing a number of bass covers like A-ha’s “Take On Me” and Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”; he even covered the Red Hot Chili Peppers with, you guessed it, a red hot chili pepper.

His bass skills are impressive, but how good is your ear? In his latest video, Davie plays the same song on a $100 “Lindo” P-Bass, a $700 Fender Jazz Bass, and a $10,000 Fodera Emperor Deluxe. Can you tell the difference? Which do you prefer? Watch and listen above.