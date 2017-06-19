WIN On CBS-FM: Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | More »

Can You Tell The Difference Between a $100 and $10,000 Bass Guitar?

June 19, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Viral video

YouTuber Davie504 is a damn good bass player, performing a number of bass covers like A-ha’s “Take On Me” and Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”; he even covered the Red Hot Chili Peppers with, you guessed it, a red hot chili pepper.

His bass skills are impressive, but how good is your ear? In his latest video, Davie plays the same song on a $100 “Lindo” P-Bass, a $700 Fender Jazz Bass, and a $10,000 Fodera Emperor Deluxe. Can you tell the difference? Which do you prefer? Watch and listen above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.
Radio.com app

Listen Live